Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.5 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AVB stock opened at $169.19 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.