Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.46.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

