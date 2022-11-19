Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $24,469,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $23,268,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PB opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.