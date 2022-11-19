Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 841,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.