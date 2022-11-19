Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $244.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $329.92.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

