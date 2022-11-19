Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

PH opened at $305.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average is $270.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.