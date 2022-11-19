Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,050,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,100 shares of company stock worth $8,187,401. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $683.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $833.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,115.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

