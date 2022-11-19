Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Humana by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $529.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

