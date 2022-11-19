Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.14 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

