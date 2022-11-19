Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Essent Group worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $38.37 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

