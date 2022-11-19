Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,267 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.25. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $2,017,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,151. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,897 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

