Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 71.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

