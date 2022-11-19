Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 98.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

