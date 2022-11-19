California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 100,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.3 %

MTN opened at $243.36 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $348.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

