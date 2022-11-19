Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 74,496 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.4 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

