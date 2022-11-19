Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,522 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -71.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.