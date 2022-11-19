Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.20 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $114.82 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

