H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of H&R Block worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in H&R Block by 10,732.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 921,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 912,967 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $22,509,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 4,171.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 424,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

