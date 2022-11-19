Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,672 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Workiva Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

WK opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.