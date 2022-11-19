International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

