Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,184 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 133.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 462,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 392,858 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 180,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 205,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

