Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $287.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $694.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

