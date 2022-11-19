Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $97,000 Holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Travelzoo worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.91 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 million, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

