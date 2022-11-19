KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in KT by 6.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 103,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.59 on Friday. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

KT Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.