Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lloyds Banking Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.68) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.