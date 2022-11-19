Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,137,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 106,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.82) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

