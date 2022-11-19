Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST opened at $99.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

