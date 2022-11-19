Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,722,873 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,722,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

