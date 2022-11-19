Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 250.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NYSE IX opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

