Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($155.11) to £125 ($146.89) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

