Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,434 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.5 %

SAN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.