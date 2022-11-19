Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

