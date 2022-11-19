Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KB stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

