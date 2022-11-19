Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.34 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

