Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

