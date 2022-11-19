NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,303 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NiSource by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 311,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

