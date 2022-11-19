Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after buying an additional 291,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

