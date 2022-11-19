Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,652 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 95,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 396,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 109,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $12.37 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

