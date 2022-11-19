Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

