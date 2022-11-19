Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after purchasing an additional 469,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $138.92 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $230,696. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

