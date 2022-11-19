Deborah Ann Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $63,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.9 %

NUVL stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

