BTIG Research Cuts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $41.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

