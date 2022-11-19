Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Olaplex Price Performance
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $30.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.