Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

