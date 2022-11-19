OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,344.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,531 shares of company stock valued at $300,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

(Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.