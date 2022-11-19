OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPTN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OptiNose Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
Insider Transactions at OptiNose
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 881,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $4,940,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
