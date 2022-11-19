Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 8.93.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.78 and a 12-month high of 10.76.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.