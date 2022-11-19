One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Benchmark

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

OSS stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

