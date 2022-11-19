UBS Group Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

