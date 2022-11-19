Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PASG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Passage Bio Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 194.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.