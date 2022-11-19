KeyCorp Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $210.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.48, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,900,000 after purchasing an additional 292,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

