Piper Sandler Boosts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $11.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

